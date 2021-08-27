Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend Game Bundle Gets Steam, Mobile Releases

Game launches for iOS/Android on September 22; Steam on October 21

Square Enix announced on Friday that it will release the Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend ( SaGa Collection ) game collection on iOS and Android devices on September 22 and on PC via Steam on October 21. The company streamed a trailer:

English

Japanese

The new release will feature adjustable button placement. The Steam version will be 4K-compatible.

The collection includes the The Final Fantasy Legend ( Makaitōshi SaGa ), Final Fantasy Legend II ( SaGa 2: Hihō Densetsu ), and Final Fantasy Legend III ( Jikyū no Hasha: SaGa 3 ) games. Square originally released the three games for the Game Boy. The Japanese collection features the English versions of the games and vice versa.

The collection launched for Nintendo Switch in December 2020.

The release includes speed boosts, a retro display mode, the ability to change screen size and wallpaper, and new music and art.

The release commemorates the 30th anniversary of the SaGa franchise .