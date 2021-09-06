Toshiba: Chip Manufacturing Output to Remain Low Until Next September

Demand may not be fully met until 2023

Bloomberg reported last Friday that electronics manufacturer Toshiba expects the supply of semiconductor chips to remain low until September 2022, speculating that demand may not be fully met until 2023.

The company also plans to invest 60 billion yen ($545 million) in a three-year plan that will increase the company's manufacturing output.

Semiconductor chips have been in short supply since 2020, with the shortage leading to long demand queues for affected industries such as automobiles, game consoles, computer hardware, farming and medical equipment, and other industries. Personnel shortages due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as shifting trade agreements and a current boom in cryptomining are some of the factors affecting the shortage.

In April, Sony Group chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki reported that the PlayStation 5 is expected to remain in short supply through 2022, citing the semiconductor shortage as one of the primary reasons.

Source: Bloomberg (Takashi Mochizuki, Yuki Furukawa) via Siliconera