Yū Toyota's Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Nomi Spinoff Manga Ends

Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website published the final chapter of Yū Toyota 's Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Nomi spinoff manga on July 6. The third and final volume will ship on October 9.

The manga is a spinoff of Toyota's Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Gohan (Papa and Dad's Home Cooking) manga, and focuses on protagonists Sengoku and Harumi drinking and eating snacks.h7wjkweu4e76

Toyota launched the spinoff manga in Shinchosha 's Go Go Bunch magazine in April 2016, but transferred it to Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch Web (later Kurage Bunch) website when Go Go Bunch ceased publication in February 2018. Shinchosha published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2018.

The original Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Gohan manga's story centers on chiropractor Sengoku, who is suddenly entrusted by his ex-girlfriend with their child. He asks help from his friend Harumi, a manga editor who is also a single father of a son. The story follows their daily struggles as they begin living together with their children.

Toyota launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch (later simply Monthly Comic Bunch ) magazine in April 2014, and ended it in July 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's 13th and final volume in October 2020.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed Toyota's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga and released the first volume in English on March 10.

Source: Kurage Bunch

