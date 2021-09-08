News
World Flipper Smartphone Game Launches Globally
posted on by Alex Mateo
Action game with "pinball-like" gameplay launched in Japan in November 2019
South Korean-based Kakao Games announced on Wednesday that it has launched Cygames' World Flipper game globally for iOS and Android devices. The company streamed a launch trailer:
Kakao Games describes the game:
World Flipper is an action mobile game with “pinball”-like gameplay and 2D style pixel graphics that give it that retro feel with a modern design. It mixes its action-gameplay with collectibles, evolution, and enhancements. Each character in the game belongs to one of six elements, each element triggering special skills. Aside from the main storyline, there are side-story events and boss battles where up to 3 users can play simultaneously.
Cygames released the game in Japan in November 2019. The game is free to play but has some optional in-app purchases.
Kakao Games previously released Cygames' Princess Connect! Re:Dive game in South Korea.
Source: Press release