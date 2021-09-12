Funimation Reveals English Dub Cast for The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime

Funimation announced the English dub cast for the television anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga on Friday. The company began streaming the first episode of the English dub on Sunday.

The English dub cast includes:

Natalie Rose is the ADR Director , and Derric Benavides is the lead ADR engineer. Jessica Cavanagh wrote the ADR script, Bonny Clinkenbeard is the ADR script supervisor, and Matt Grounds and Nathanael Harrison are the mix engineers.

Funimation began streaming the anime on July 4. The anime also premiered in Japan on July 4.

The manga's story centers on the titular Duke of Death, cursed to steal the life from any living thing that he touches. He is accompanied by his maid Alice, who enjoys teasing him, but is the only remaining person devoted to him.

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Kill Me Baby , Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is in charge of the CGI. Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of series composition. Michiru Kuwabata ( Danchi Tomoo , Hi Score Girl ) is drawing the character designs. Yusuke Suzuki is the CG director. Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe are composing the music.

Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano , who star in the show, also perform the opening theme song "Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru" (Full Moon and Silhouette's Night). Mano is performing the ending theme song "Nocturne."

Inoue launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

