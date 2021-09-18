PuraOre! Pride of Orange Anime's New Videos Preview Victory Dance, Ice Hockey

Series premieres on October 6

The official website for CyberAgent 's CAAnimation label and DMM Games' multimedia project PuraOre! Pride of Orange began streaming the show's third promotional on Saturday. The video is available in two different versions. The bottom video features English text.

"The first girls' ice hockey anime ever" premieres on October 6, and stars:

Takebumi Anzai ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Go! Go! 575 ) is directing the series at C2C ( Harukana Receive , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu ). Touko Machida ( DIVE!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is in charge of series composition. Kii Tanaka ( Hinomaru Sumo , So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is designing characters for the anime based on Craft Egg 's ( BanG Dream! ) original character and costume designs. MONACA ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Garo the Animation ) and Yōhei Kisara ( Stray Cats ; music producer for Love Live! School idol project , Idolls! ) is composing the music.

The project's seven main voice cast members will perform the anime's opening theme song "Fai-o Fight!" under the new musical unit name "Smile Princess." May'n performs the anime's ending theme song "Orange."

CAAnimation and DMM Games previously said that DMM Games would develop the game for the project. CAAnimation held auditions for voice actors for the project. The game is titled PuraOre! Pride of Orange : Smile Princess .