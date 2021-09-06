News
PuraOre! Pride of Orange Hockey Anime Reveals October 6 Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for CyberAgent's CAAnimation label and DMM Games' multimedia project PuraOre! Pride of Orange revealed on Monday that the project's television anime will premiere on the ABEMA TV streaming serving in Japan on October 6 at 10:30 p.m. It will then premiere on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, Okayama Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , TV Aichi, Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō, and BS NTV on October 6; on Shin-etsu Broadcasting and Aomori Broadcasting on October 8; and on Animax on October 9.
The anime will have a stage event with the cast at the Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair 2021 on September 18 and 19.
Takebumi Anzai (Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu, Go! Go! 575) is directing the series at C2C (Harukana Receive, Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu). Touko Machida (DIVE!!, Wake Up, Girls!) is in charge of series composition. Kii Tanaka (Hinomaru Sumo, So I'm a Spider, So What?) is designing characters for the anime based on Craft Egg's (BanG Dream!) original character and costume designs. MONACA (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Garo the Animation) and Yōhei Kisara (Stray Cats; music producer for Love Live! School idol project, Idolls!) are composing the music.
Sources: PuraOre! Pride of Orange project's website, Comic Natalie