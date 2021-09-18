Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish PPPPPP Manga in English

Story about pianist septuplets premiered on Friday

Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the first chapter of Mapollo 3's PPPPPP manga in English on Friday. Both services will publish the next chapter of the manga on September 26.

MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Kuon Otogami was a genius pianist whose name is among the greatest in the annals of the music world. He had seven children who also all became genius pianists. All seven except for the one named Lucky that is. This is the miraculous story of a regular kid taking on godly talent!

Mapollo 3 launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Saturday.

Mapollo 3's "Hoshi no Alien ni Doryokushō" (Consolation Prize for the Alien of the Star) one-shot manga won Shonen Jump 's "Jump Shinsekai Mangashō" award in January 2020. Mapollo 3 was 23 years old at the time.

