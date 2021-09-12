Shonen Jump Launches Mapollo 3's PPPPPP Manga

Music-themed series launches on Saturday

This year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that it will launch Mapollo 3's PPPPPP manga in the magazine's next issue on Saturday (Monday, September 20 is a holiday in Japan). The story will center on seven children who are born from the piano genius Gakuon Otogami.

Mapollo 3's "Hoshi no Alien ni Doryokushō" (Consolation Prize for the Alien of the Star) one-shot manga won Shonen Jump 's "Jump Shinsekai Mangashō" award in January 2020. Mapollo 3 was 23 years old at the time.