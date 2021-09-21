BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico Fever! Mini Anime's Teaser Reveals October 7 Premiere

3rd season of mini anime

The official YouTube channel for Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise began streaming a teaser trailer on Tuesday for BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico Fever! , the third season of the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico mini anime. The trailer revealed the mini anime's debut date of October 7 within the channel's "TV LIVE 2021" streaming program. The anime will also premiere on Tokyo MX on October 11, and on AT-X on October 14.

The first season of the mini anime premiered in July 2018 within the BanG Dream! TV variety program. It also streamed on the BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube . The second season, BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!☆PICO ~OHMORI~ (pictured right), premiered on May 7, 2020 on the BanG Dream! TV LIVE 2020 stream on BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube and Periscope.

The original smartphone game launched in Japan in March 2017, and the English version launched worldwide in April 2018. The Nintendo Switch version debuted on September 16.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015.