P.A. Works' Aquatope of White Sand Anime Reveals More Cast, New Promo Video, Visual

The official website for P.A. Works ' original anime series Aquatope of White Sand ( Shiroi Suna no Aquatope ) revealed on Friday a new promotional video, visual, and more cast members for the series' second cours (quarter of a year). The video previews the second opening theme song "Tomedonai Shiosai ni Bokutachi wa Nani wo Utau Darо̄ ka" by ARCANA PROJECT .

The newly announced cast includes:

Mikako Komatsu as Kaoru Shimabukuro, a fish caretaker who is close to Chiyu

Kiyono Yasuno as Akari Maeda, a university student who works part-time at an office and has a friendly personality

Nao Tōyama as Marina Yonekura, a friendly girl and penguin breeder

Yusuke Nagano as Eiji Higa, who got a job at the aquarium as a new breeder after finishing graduate school

Masaki Terasoma as Akira Hoshino, director and acquaintance of Kukuru's grandfather, who has a cheerful personality after returning from Hawaii

Satoshi Hino as Tetsuji Suwa, assistant director who works in the sales department and does not show much emotion

Shuuhei Sakaguchi as Bondo Garandо̄, the calm breeding manager

The anime premiered in Japan on July 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

The anime takes place at Gama Gama Aquarium, a small aquarium in Okinawa, an hour's bus ride from Naha. Kukuru Misakino is an 18-year-old high school student who works there, and she knows about the "secret" of the aquarium: sometimes you can see mysterious things. One day Kukuru meets Fuuka, standing in front of a water tank with flowing hair and a tear rolling down her cheek. Fuuka has given up on her dream of becoming an idol and she has run away from Tokyo to Okinawa. Wanting to find a place to belong, Fuuka earnestly asks to work at the aquarium. The anime follows Kukuru and Fuuka as they deal with the issues of the secret of the aquarium and a looming crisis of its possible closure.

Toshiya Shinohara ( Black Butler , IRODUKU: The World in Colors , A Lull in the Sea ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Yuuko Kakihara ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors , Digimon Adventure tri. films) is handling the series composition, and Yuki Akiyama ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors , The Eccentric Family 2 ) is designing the characters for animation based on U35 's ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) original designs. Akiyama is also the animation director. Project Tingala is credited with the original work. Yoshiaki Dewa ( A Lull in the Sea , Flying Witch ) is composing the music.

Risa Aizawa of Dempagumi.inc . will perform the second ending theme song "Shingetsu no Da Capo."