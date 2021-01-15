News
P.A Works Reveals Aquatrope of White Sand Original Anime for July
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
P.A. Works revealed on Friday that it is producing a new anime series titled Aquatrope of White Sand (Shiro Suna no Aquatrope) that will debut in July. The original story takes place in a small aquarium in Okinawa.
Toshiya Shinohara (Black Butler, IRODUKU: The World in Colors, A Lull in the Sea) is directing the anime at P.A. Works. Yuuko Kakihara (IRODUKU: The World in Colors, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is handling the series composition, and Yuki Akiyama (IRODUKU: The World in Colors, The Eccentric Family 2) is designing the characters for animation based on U35's (Lapis Re:LiGHTs) original designs. Akiyama is also the animation director. Project Tingala is credited with the original work. Yoshiaki Dewa (A Lull in the Sea, Flying Witch) is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Art Director: Kurumi Suzuki
- Art Supervisor: Junichi Higashi
- Art Setting: Yoshinori Shiozawa
- Director of Photography: Tomo Namiki
- Color Design: Naomi Nakano
- 3D Director: Haruki Suzuki
- Editing: Ayumu Takahashi
- Special Effects: Masahiro Murakami
- Sound Director: Yō Yamada
- Producer: Infinite
The anime stars:
Miku Itō as Kukuru Misakino
Rikako Aida as Fuuka Miyazawa
The anime takes place at Gama Gama Aquarium, a small aquarium in Okinawa, an hour's bus ride from Naha. Kukuru Misakino is an 18-year-old high school student who works there, and she knows about the "secret" of the aquarium: sometimes you can see mysterious things. One day Kukuru meets Fuuka, standing in front of a water tank with flowing hair and a tear rolling down her cheek. Fuuka has given up on her dream of becoming an idol and she has run away from Tokyo to Okinawa. Wanting to find a place to belong, Fuuka earnestly asks to work at the aquarium. The anime follows Kukuru and Fuuka as they deal with the issues of the secret of the aquarium and a looming crisis of its possible closure.
Update: Fixed anime title's spelling.
Sources: P.A. Works' English Twitter account, Aquatrope of White Sand anime's website
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history