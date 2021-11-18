Yostar Pictures' Sorairo Utility Golf Anime's Trailer Reveals Cast, Staff, December 31 Premiere

Anime studio Yostar Pictures revealed on Thursday a trailer for its original golf-themed anime Sorairo Utility (Sky Blue Utility), and it reveals the cast, staff, and December 31 premiere.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on December 31 at 7:30 p.m. JST.

The cast includes:

Miyu Takagi as Minami

Yurina Amami as Haruka

Ayasa Goto as Ayaka

The series follows high school girl Minami, who is a beginner at golf, and her friends Haruka and Ayaka.

Kengo Saitō (animation director for Kiznaiver , Little Witch Academia , SSSS.Dynazenon ) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures . Kota Nozomi ( When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace ) is writing the screenplay. Akira Amemiya ( SSSS.Dynazenon ) is in charge of the storyboard.

Saitō stated, "The golf anime I've said over and over I've wanted to make, I'm really being allowed to make it. I'm so happy."

Yostar founded the Yostar Pictures animation studio in 2020. Yostar CEO Hengda Lee is representative director of Yostar Pictures . Arch, a Tokyo-based company that assisted with the production of the Promare anime film, took part in establishing the studio, and is managing the studio. The studio is producing an animated television series for the Arknights smartphone game. The company also animated the Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! television anime series.

