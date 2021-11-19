Comikey Adds 13 More Manga From Square Enix Including Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki, Rust-Eater Bisco

U.S.-based digital publisher Comikey announced at Anime NYC on Friday that it will release 13 new manga from publisher Square Enix in November and December:

Title: I Think I'll Cheat to Become a Spellsword in Another World ( Isekai Tensei Shita node Cheat wo Ikashite Mahō Kenshi Yarokoto ni Suru )

Author(s): Shinkoshoto , Tomozo , Nanora, Itsuki Watanabe

Summary: Suzumiya Kaede has little to look forward to in life aside from online gaming, and even that's slipping away from him. After a three-day-long MMO bender, he passes out and finds himself waking up in an entirely foreign fantasy world full of monsters and magic. Starting out with access to unthinkably powerful skills, he resolves to make the most of the situation and pioneer a hitherto unheard of niche: a spellsword.

Release: November/December



Title: The Executed Sage Who Was Reincarnated as a Lich and Started an All-Out War ( Shōkei Sareta Kenja wa Lich ni Tenseishite Shinryaku Sensō wo Hajimeru )

Author(s): Karaku Yuki, Pairan, Shotarou Kunitomo

Summary: The Sage Dwight along with the Hero defeated the Demon Lord who plunged the world into darkness. However, they were falsely accused of becoming the next Demon Lords because of their power, and were thrown to the Death Valley to die… Although his flesh had rotten away, he lived on as a skeleton because of his grudge against the world. Dwight has vowed to turn against that broken world, and with a power that surpasses even the former Demon King, and by leading countless Skeletons he's going to start an all out war…!

Release: Comikey : November/December



Title: From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage ( Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nidome no Tensei, S-Rank Cheat Majutsushi Bōkenroku )

Author(s): Arata Shiraishi, Kentarou

Summary: Ephtal is reincarnated as a human, coming from modern Earth. In this new world where magic is real, he decides to devote the entirety of his life in the pursuit of magic. Despite his efforts, though, he discovers that he is absolutely talentless in magic, and breathed his last in anguish....But it isn't the end for him just yet! He reincarnates once again bearing the same name, Ephtal, 400 years later. Having retained his knowledge and power, he steals his resolve and once again sets his sights for the peak of magic!

Release: November/December



Title: The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody ( Shijō Saikyō no Daimaō, Murabito A ni Tensei Suru )

Author(s): Myōjin Katō , Sao Mizuno , Misuho Kobota

Summary: What would happen if the mightiest being of all time reincarnates himself as Villager A? As the Demon Lord, Varvatos leads a life where nobody dares intrude in his personal space. Desperate to find friends, he takes matters into his own hands and reincarnates 3000 years later as Ard Meteor, your regular nobody born in the boonies. But little did he know, magic has vastly degenerated after his passing, and what was considered average magic power during his lifetime is now considered never-before-seen talent! In a new life as a new abnormal, will he finally find true friendship?

Release: November/December



Title: Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun )

Author: Yūki Yaku , fly, Eight Chida

Summary: Despite being number one in the game “Tackfam”, Fumiya Tomozaki struggles in high school due to a lack of social skills. Fumiya was surprised to learn the identity of the number two “Tackfam” player after a fateful encounter—a popular, clever, and outgoing female classmate of his, Aoi Hinami. Aoi was taken aback to learn that the inept Fumiya was behind the username "nanashi," and she became determined to assist him in winning the "greatest game of all." With Aoi's help, Fumiya begins to progress in the wonderful "game of life" by overcoming the harsh challenges of social interaction and human relationships.

Release: November/December



Title: Rust-Eater Bisco ( Sabikui Bisco )

Author(s): Shinji Cobkubo , Yusuke Takahashi

Summary: A plague-like wind blows across the arid, sandy expanse of a post-apocalyptic Japan. As it sweeps over the living and nonliving alike, rust is all that remains in its wake. The cause of the catastrophic state of the world is believed to be mushroom spores. Bisco Akaboshi, known as the "Man- Eating Mushroom," is a wanted criminal archer whose arrows instantly grow mushrooms wherever they land. However, he is in reality a "Mushroom Protector," a person who spreads fungi in order to enrich the land and return it to its previous state.

Release: November/December



Title: The Necromancer Maid ( Shiryō Jutsushi no Otetsudai )

Author(s): Mujirushi Shimazaki , Hama

Summary: The Alchemist Kurakazu Rintarou, saved a young girl who fainted in the Forest of Corpses. The name of that girl is Chloe La Forêt. Her specialty is housework. The story unfolds on the two's "Slow Life" under the same roof in this Isekai Maid Fantasy!!

Release: November/December



Title: The Impregnable Demon King's Castle and the Expelled Black Mage of the Hero's Party ( Nankō Furaku no Maōjō e Yōkoso: Debafu wa Fuyō to Yūsha Party wo Oidasareta Kuro Madōshi, Maōgun no Saikō Kanbu ni Mukaerareru )

Authors: Hozumi Mitaka, Yuuhi, j1 Kaido, Aoi Yumitori, Roku Hiraishi

Summary: In the present era, adventurers, demons, heroes, and demon lord, are no longer occupations that put one's lives at stake. With the world at peace, it is an era where conquering dungeons has been transformed into entertainment. Adventurers and monsters are able to fight with a substitute body made of magic, popularizing dungeon conquests with no deaths. Having lost his job, the “Black Mage” Remme struggled with finding another party until one day a beautiful woman appeared before him telling she had a job for him.

Release: November/December



Title: Goodbye, Eden ( Sayonara Eden )

Author(s): Zero Ainan

Summary: In the middle of a long war, scientists invented a drug that transforms the fear of death into pleasure, making it possible for school girls to fight alongside men. In this world of death, drugs, and rampant sex, one girl still dreams of true love. Will she find her romantic, happy ending?

Release: November/December



Title: Asahina Wakaba & Her Chubby-Chubby Boyfriend ( Asahina Wakaba to ○○ na Kareshi )

Author(s): Takashi Hazama, Hige

Summary: Asahina Wakaba, a girl who is a bit clumsy and not good at socializing, gets bullied into asking out the school's biggest, most despised, otaku, Haruto Iruma. However, this experience changes her pitch-black high school years into the ultimate young-love experience.

Release: November/December



Title: The Unrivaled Reincarnated Sage of Another World ~The Strongest in Another World Through Game Knowledges~ ( Isekai Kenja no Tensei Musō: Game no Chishiki de Isekai Saikyō )

Author(s): Shinkoshoto , Kaito Shibano , Miso Sato

Summary: Due to an unfortunate death, a young man reincarnates under the name Eld in a world very similar to the VRMMO that he played before his passing. However, this world he found himself in didn't even know what basic skills were! As the only person with knowledge beyond the populace, Eld sets off on a journey as a level 1 novice to job change into the strongest class in the world, Sage!

Release: November/December



Title: I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand ( Koko wa Ore ni Makasete Saki ni Ike to Ittekara 10-nen ga Tattara Densetsu ni Natteita. )

Author(s): Ezogingitune, DeeCHA, Chaco Abeno , Kitsune Tennoji

Summary: With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.

Release: November/December



The Strongest Wizard Becomes a Countryside Guard After Taking an Arrow to the Knee ( Saikyō no Madōshi. Hiza ni Ya wo Uketeshimatta node Inaka no Enhei ni Naru )

Author(s): Ezogingitune, TEDDY, Masaki Ayano

Summary: Alfred Rindt is the strongest wizard. After taking a cursed arrow to the knee, he just wants some peace and quiet to heal. But, being a famous hero has its downsides. Everyone in the royal capital is demanding his assistance! Alfred decides he needs to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, so he takes a job as a village guard in the countryside. Will Alfred finally get the rest he so desires, or will the countryside prove to be just as lively as the city he left behind?

Release: November/December



Comikey also announced it is partnering with Soran Books to publish the following Korean Webtoon:

Title: Americano Exodus

Author: PARK Ji-Eun

Summary: In a world where only females are born with the ability to wield magic, a boy, Americano (Amel), is the only exception. In this world, he must conceal his gender to protect his legitimacy. From the prestigious Beans family, he must prove himself to be the most capable practitioner of the magic arts in the process of capturing illicit escapees of his home land.

Release: November

Source: Press release