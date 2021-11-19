Rust-Eater Bisco Anime's Video Reveals Theme Song Artists, January 10 Debut

The official website for the television anime of the Rust-Eater Bisco ( Sabikui Bisco ) light novel series by Shinji Cobkubo (Kobukubo) began streaming the second full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Kaze no Oto Sae Kikoenai" (Even the Wind is Silent), and also reveals the anime's January 10 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and Abema on January 10.

The site also revealed that Ryōta Suzuki and Natsuki Hanae will perform the anime's ending theme song "Hōkō" (Howl) as their respective lead characters.

The story is set in Japan after a "Rusting Wind" has coroded everything. People live in fear of the rust that corrodes cities and life in general. A boy named Bisco Akaboshi from the despised Mushroom Guardian tribe embarks on a journey to obtain the "Rust-Eating" mushroom — a miracle drug that purifies all rust — to save his dying teacher.

During his journey, Bisco encounters Miro Nekoyanagi, a good-looking young doctor at Imihama, and together they search for a countermeasure against the rust consuming Miro's beloved big sister.

The cast includes:

Ryōta Suzuki as Bisco Akaboshi

as Bisco Akaboshi Natsuki Hanae as Miro Nekoyanagi

as Miro Nekoyanagi Reina Kondo as Paū Nekoyanagi

as Paū Nekoyanagi Miyu Tomita as Chiroru Ōchagama

as Chiroru Ōchagama Shiro Saito as Jabi

as Jabi Kenjiro Tsuda as Kurokawa

Atsushi Ikariya is directing the anime at OZ with assistant director Daisuke Mataga . Sadayuki Murai is supervising and writing the series scripts. Ai Asari and Ikariya are designing the characters, and Asari and Norie Igawa are serving as chief animation directors. Yi Hui Zhang is also serving as animation director. Takeshi Ueda (AA=) and Hinako Tsubakiyama are composing the music.

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint launched the novel series with illustrations by K Akagishi and world-building art by mocha in 2018, and published the sixth volume last June. The light novel series was the first to top both the overall ranking and the new work ranking in the same year of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi book. Yūsuke Takahashi serialized a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website from 2019 to 2020.

The second part of the manga adaptation will launch on the Square Enix 's Manga Up! app on December 15. Sо̄ Natsuki is replacing Yūsuke Takahashi as the artist starting with the second part.

