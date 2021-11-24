Seven Seas Acquires Print License for Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers Manga

Company to release manga in omnibus editions starting in May 2022

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga for print distribution. The company will release the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus paperback editions.

Barnes & Noble is taking pre-orders for an exclusive edition of the first volume, which features a variant cover and a double-sided foldout poster. The volume ships on May 3, 2022. The standard edition of the volume will release at the same time.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

Seven Seas confirmed in a Tweet that its release will not change the manji symbol in the manga, but the release will feature a "cultural note."

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume in Japan on September 17. The manga has more than 40 million copies in circulation as of September 26.

A television anime adaptation debuted on the MBS channel on April 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Warner Bros. Japan produced a live-action film of the manga, which opened on July 9.