Ghost Idol Comedy Manga Phantom of the Idol Listed With TV Anime

Hijiki Isoflavone's story about lazy idol being possessed by ghost of enthusiastic idol

Online retailer Rakuten is listing the January 2022 issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine, and the listing's cover image reports that Hijiki Isoflavone's Phantom of the Idol ( Kami Kuzu Idol ) manga is inspiring a television anime.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yuuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. The career of a pop idol just isn't the path of easy leisure and adulation Yuuya expected… After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

Isoflavone launched the manga in Comic Zero Sum in December 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 24. Kodansha Comics will release the first volume in English on May 22, 2022.

Source: Rakuten