Appare-Ranman! Manga Ends on January 4

2nd, 3rd volumes ship before final chapter on December 28

The January 2022 issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Friday that Ahndongshik 's manga adaptation of P.A. Works ' original television anime Appare-Ranman! will end in the magazine's next issue on January 4. However, the manga's second and third volumes, the final volumes of the manga, will both ship on December 28, earlier than the final chapter.

The December issue of Young Ace previously revealed last month that the manga is approaching its climax.

The anime's story is set at the end of the 19th century and on the eve of the next one. After a certain mishap, the brilliant but socially inept engineer Sorano Appare (family name first) and the shrewd but cowardly samurai Isshiki Kosame find themselves drifting on a boat from Japan to America. Broke, the two decide to compete in the Trans-America Wild Race to win the prize and return to Japan. The two battle crazy rivals, outlaws, and the great outdoors itself as they race through the wild West. From the starting line in Los Angeles to the finish line in New York, they travel in the steam-powered car they built.

Ahndongshik ( Dongshik Ahn , Gagoze ), the character designer of the anime, launched the manga in Young Ace in April 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020.

The anime premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .