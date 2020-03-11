Funimation to Stream Appare-Ranman! Wild West Racing Anime in Spring

Anime premieres in Japan on April 10

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will stream P.A. Works ' original television anime Appare-Ranman! with English subtitles and an English dub this spring. Funimation began streaming an English-subtitled trailer.

The anime will premiere on April 10 on Tokyo MX and other channels.

The anime's story is set at the end of the 19th century and on the eve of the next one. After a certain mishap, the brilliant but socially inept engineer Sorano Appare (family name first) and the shrewd but cowardly samurai Isshiki Kosame find themselves drifting on a boat from Japan to America. Broke, the two decide to compete in the Trans-America Wild Race to win the prize and return to Japan. The two battle crazy rivals, outlaws, and the great outdoors itself as they race through the wild West. From the starting line in Los Angeles to the finish line in New York, they travel in the steam-powered car they built.

Takeshi Kikuchi and Daijō Kudō are credited with project planning, with APPERRACING credited with the original story concept. Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Crayon Shin-chan films) is directing, supervising the series scripts, and credited with the original story drafts. Yurie Oohigashi is designing the characters based on the original designs by Ahndongshik ( Dongshik Ahn , Gagoze ), as well as serving as chief animation director. Shiho Takeuchi is drawing the mechanical designs.

Miho Sugiura is directing the art, and Satoshi Namiki is the compositing director of photography. Naomi Nakano is the color key artist, and Motonari Ichikawa is directing the 3D. Ayumu Takahashi is editing. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. ) is composing the music at Lantis .

The trio Mia REGINA are performing the anime's opening theme song "I got it!" Showtaro Morikubo is performing the anime's ending theme song.

The anime is getting a manga adaptation that will launch in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on April 3. Ahndongshik , the character designer of the anime, is drawing the manga.