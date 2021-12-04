My Dress-Up Darling Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Song Artists, January 8 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga unveiled the anime's second promotional video and second key visual on Saturday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Sansan Days" (Sun-Drenched Days) by the band Spira Spica , and the website announces that the ending theme song is singer Akari Akase's "Koi no Yukue" (Where Love Is). The video also announces the anime's January 8 premiere.





The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 8 at 24:00 (effectively, January 9 at midnight). It will also run on YTV , Mētele , and AT-X , and stream on Prime Video, d Anime Store , and other services.

The anime stars:

Hina Suguta as Marin Kitagawa



Shōya Ishige as Wakana Gojō





Atsumi Tanezaki as Sajuna Inui, a second-year high school student. She is also a popular cosplayer who goes by the name of JUJU .



Hina Yomiya as Shinju Inui, a middle school student and Sajuna's younger sister. She serves as the photographer for JUJU .



Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox , A3! Season Spring & Summer ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazumasa Ishida ( Kiznaiver , Saekano the Movie finale character design assistant) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Takeshi Nakatsuka ( Magical Girl Ore , Brothers Conflict ) is composing the music, and Akiko Fujita is the sound director.

The manga launched in Young Gangan in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's eighth volume on October 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the fourth volume in English on June 8.

Source: Press release