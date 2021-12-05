News
School Library Journal Names Top 10 Manga in 2021
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Eizouken, MAO, Kaiju No. 8, Boys Run the Riot, Adachi and Shimamura, more make list
The School Library Journal — a frequently referenced source of information for elementary, junior high, and high school librarians — released its Top 10 Manga of 2021 list on Wednesday. The list, which has no numerical order, includes:
- Keito Gaku's Boys Run the Riot volume 1
- Hitoma Iruma and Moke Yuzuhara's Adachi and Shimamura volume 1
- Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 1
- NisiOisin and Suzuka Oda's Pretty Boy Detective Club volume 1
- Sasami Nitori's Wondercat Kyuu-chan volume 1
- Sumito Ōwara's Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! volume 1
- Shūzō Oshimi's Shino Can't Say Her Name
- Kumiko Saiki's Kageki Shojo!! volume 1
- Toranosuke Shimada's Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow
- Rumiko Takahashi's MAO volume 1
The list last year delegated manga in to elementary school, middle school, and high school categories. The lists included titles such as Yuzu the Pet Vet, Rose of Versailles, SPY x FAMILY, Blue Period, and With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun.
The list this year instead stated grade levels for the manga, for example the list stated "grade 8 and up" for Boys Run the Riot.
