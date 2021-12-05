News
School Library Journal Names Top 10 Manga in 2021

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Eizouken, MAO, Kaiju No. 8, Boys Run the Riot, Adachi and Shimamura, more make list

The School Library Journal — a frequently referenced source of information for elementary, junior high, and high school librarians — released its Top 10 Manga of 2021 list on Wednesday. The list, which has no numerical order, includes:

The list last year delegated manga in to elementary school, middle school, and high school categories. The lists included titles such as Yuzu the Pet Vet, Rose of Versailles, SPY x FAMILY, Blue Period, and With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun.

The list this year instead stated grade levels for the manga, for example the list stated "grade 8 and up" for Boys Run the Riot.

Source: School Library Journal (Brigid Alverson, Robin Brenner)

