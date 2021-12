North American Anime, Manga Releases, December 5-11

The final manga guide update is full of classics you won't want to miss! Check out the reviews for Lupin the 3rd, Kamen Rider, and more!

― Welcome to Anime News Network's Winter 2021 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team of critics writes up each new anime television premiere as it airs at the beginning of a season. Now, doing something like that for m...