'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, More Cast

The official website for Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's original anime film Goodbye, Don Glees! unveiled its full trailer and a posted visual for the anime on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Rock the World" by Alexandros, and also reveals two new cast members for the film.

The newly announced cast members are Rino Sashihara as Rōma's mother Mako Kamogawa (left in image below), and London Boots Ichi-gō Ni-gō comic duo's Atsushi Tamura as Rōma's father Tarō Kamogawa (right).

The film's previously announced cast members include:

TThe film will open on February 18.

The story centers on two boys named Rōma and Toto. The boys meet when Rōma moves from Tokyo to the countryside, which he cannot grow accustomed to. But when he meets Toto, they become a duo, naming themselves "Don Glees." Eventually, Toto was supposed to move out to Tokyo for school, but on the summer of their first year of high school, they meet Drop, a new addition to Don Glees, who invites them to "view the world from above." When Rōma and Toto follow Drop, they become involved in a forest fire that gets blamed on them, and go off in search of a missing drone that has evidence of their innocence. A small incident becomes an important, life-changing journey that culminates in Iceland.

Ayano Okamoto is the art director of the film, while Eiko Tsunadō and Akihiro Hirasawa are credited for art setting. Saho Yamane collaborated on the art board production. Harue Ono is the color key artist. Yūki Kawashita is the compositing director of photography. Shigenori Hirozumi and Kana Imagaki are the 3D directors. Kashiko Kimura is editing. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( No Game, No Life Zero , A Place Further Than the Universe , Revue Starlight ) is composing the music. Jin Aketagawa is the audio director, while Tsutomu Ueno is handling the sound effects.

Ishizuka ( A Place Further Than the Universe , No Game, No Life Zero , The Pet Girl of Sakurasou ) is directing the anime and penning the script, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( A Place Further Than the Universe , Hunter × Hunter , Trigun ) is designing the characters. Kadokawa is distributing the film.

The film will be Ishizuka's first original anime film. Ishizuka commented that the film will be set in Iceland, saying that "after reaching Antarctica" in her previous anime A Place Further Than the Universe , she opened a map and looked for the opposite extreme from Antarctica.

Both Ishizuka and Yoshimatsu worked on A Place Further Than the Universe , a 2018 television anime about four girls who jump on an opportunity to join an Antarctic expedition for their own complicated reasons. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.