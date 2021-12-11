Trapped in a Dating Sim Manga Moves to Dragon Age Magazine

The January 2022 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Thursday that Jun Shiosato 's manga adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu ) light novel series will move from Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Flat online manga site to Monthly Dragon Age beginning with the magazine's next issue on January 8.

Seven Seas publishes the orignal light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

Shiosato launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Dragon Age manga website in October 2018, and it moved to the Dra Dra Sharp# site when that site launched in December 2018. The manga then moved to Dra Dra Flat when that launched in September 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth volume on July 9.

Mishima launched the novels on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan, and the ninth volume shipped on November 30. Seven Seas published the fourth volume on November 18.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation that will premiere in April 2022.