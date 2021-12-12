Mitsuru Adachi's Short Program Stories Get Live-Action TV Show

Shogakukan announced on Sunday that Mitsuru Adachi 's Short Program anthology manga is inspiring a live-action series that will star all the members of the JO1 male music vocal group. The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video exclusively on March 1.

Adachi's Short Program stories are a collection of stories about youth and romance, centering on different themes or activities, such as sports, detective stories, or the supernatural. Shogakukan published the manga in 1988, and re-printed it in a new edition in 2005, and again in 2013. Viz Media published the manga in 2000.

Adachi is best known for his popular Touch and Mix manga, which are both set in the same world. Touch ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1981 to 1986, and inspired a television anime, three anime films, and a live-action film. Mix launched in Gessan in 2012. The manga inspired the television anime Mix: Meisei Story , which premiered in April 2019.



Source: Comic Natalie