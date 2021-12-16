News
Gekiga Manga Creator, Akira Logo Designer Hiroshi Hirata Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Creator of "gekiga" stories about samurai passed away due to heart failure
The official website of manga creator Hiroshi Hirata announced on Thursday that Hirata passed away on December 11 due to heart faillure. A funeral was held for close relatives. He was 84. His second son Atsuyoshi Hirata drew a pencil drawing portrait as a tribute:
Hirata was born in Itabashi, Japan on February 9, 1937.
Hirata is known for his "gekiga" stories about samurai, including Satsuma Gishiden, an adaptation of Zatoichi, and more. He was the logo designer for Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira manga, the Otogi Zoshi anime, and the Musashi: The Dream of the Last Samurai film. He launched an omnibus of one-shot stories titled Zanki in September 2019.
Sources: Hiroshi Hirata's website, Comic Natalie