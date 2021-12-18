The official website for the television anime of HIRO's Akebi's Sailor Uniform ( Akebi-chan no Sailor Fuku ) manga posted its second full promotional video and an image promotional video on Saturday. The full promotional video announces more cast members, and also announces and previews the opening theme song.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kana Hanazawa as Yuwa, Komichi Akebi's mother

as Yuwa, Komichi Akebi's mother Misaki Kuno as Kao, Komichi Akebi's little sister

Satoshi Mikami as Sato, Komichi Akebi's father

Shuka Saitō as Miki Fukumoto, an idol whom Komichi admires



The 16 cast members of Komichi Akebi's Class 1-3 perform the opening theme song "Hajimari no Setsuna" (The First Moment), as heard in the video above. Katsuhiko Sugiyama wrote, scored, and arranged the song after doing the same for Nogizaka46 and other musical artists.

In addition, the anime debuted an image music promotional video for the idol Miki Fukumoto, and the video features her insert song "hem."

The anime will premiere on January 8 on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , BS11 , and MBS , and will premiere on January 9 on BS Asahi . Cast members Manatsu Murakami , Sora Amamiya , and Shion Wakayama will appear in a live-streamed special on YouTube on December 18. There will also be preview screenings on December 25 in Tokyo and December 26 in Osaka.

The cast members include:

Miyuki Kuroki ( Her Blue Sky , The [email protected] SideM ) is directing the anime at studio CloverWorks . Rino Yamazaki (production advancement for Medaka Box , screenplay for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Megumi Kouno (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is designing the characters. Kana Utatane is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The manga follows Komichi Akebi and her classmates at a prestigious girls middle school, following their adolescent lives and their growth.

HIRO launched the manga in 2019 on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website. The manga's ninth compiled volume shipped on October 19. The manga has more than 500,000 copies in print.

Update: Cast list fixed. Thanks, harushiga.