Oni no Hanayome wa Taberaretai Manga Gets Net Anime

Anime of manga about demon bride began streaming on Monday

Hakusensha opened a YouTube channel named "Hakusen Anime Channel" for original anime, and it began streaming a net anime of Keiko Sakano 's Oni no Hanayome wa Taberaretai (The Demon's Bride Wants to Be Eaten) manga on Monday.

The anime will have two parts, and the second part will begin streaming on December 27 at 8:00 p.m. JST.

Keiko Wang is writing the screenplay. Mao Ueda is the planning producer. Ayato Utsunomiya is the animation producer at Magia. Tablier Communications is handling sound production.

Maaya Uchida plays Mashiro (pictured above on right), and Junichi Sawabe plays Shuten-dōji (pictured above on left).

The story follows Mashiro who was saved by the demon Shuten-dōji when she was young. At 17-years-old, Mashiro was ripe for Shuten-dōji to eat her, so she decided to marry him. However, it appeared that Shuten-dōji became fond of her and did not plan to eat her.

Hakusensha 's "Hakusen Channel" is also streaming manga videos of Oni no Hanayome wa Taberaretai.

Sakano launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 19, and it will publish the fourth volume on January 20. The fourth volume will bundle a voice drama for the series.

