Blue Thermal Anime Film Reveals More Cast, March 4 Opening

The official website for the anime film of Kana Ozawa 's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- ( Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club ) manga revealed more cast members and the film's March 4 opening date on Wednesday.

The new cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Mikako Komatsu as Chizuru Yano, Tamaki's half-sister, and the leader of the glider club at Aonagi's rival university Hannankan

as Chizuru Yano, Tamaki's half-sister, and the leader of the glider club at Aonagi's rival university Hannankan Daisuke Ono as Yō Asahina, an Aonagi alumnus and a former member and supporter of the glider club who has a certain promise with Kuramochi

Haruka Shiraishi as Yukari Muroi, a member of Aonagi's glider club

as Yukari Muroi, a member of Aonagi's glider club Yō Taichi as Ayako Maki, a member of Aonagi's glider club

as Ayako Maki, a member of Aonagi's glider club Ayumu Murase as Eita Narihara, a member of Aonagi's glider club

as Eita Narihara, a member of Aonagi's glider club Makoto Furukawa as Ryōhei Nanba, a member of Aonagi's glider club

Rie Takahashi as Kaori Mochida, a member of Aonagi's glider club

as Kaori Mochida, a member of Aonagi's glider club Taku Yashiro as Harukaze Aihara, a member of Aonagi's glider club

as Harukaze Aihara, a member of Aonagi's glider club Kengo Kawanishi as Kaede Hatori, Chizuru's underclassman, and Tamaki's rival

as Kaede Hatori, Chizuru's underclassman, and Tamaki's rival Minori Terada as Aonagi's director

(Middle row, left to right in image above)(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Previously announced cast members include:

Mayu Hotta as protagonist Tamaki Tsuru



Nobunaga Shimazaki as glider club member Jun Kuramochi



Junya Enoki as glider club member Daisuke Sorachi





Masaki Tachibana ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Barakamon , Princess Principal ) is directing the film at Telecom Animation Film , and is also penning the script alongside Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , My Love Story!! , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ). Toei is distributing the film.

Four-member piano rock band SHE'S is contributing the titular theme song " Blue Thermal " and the insert song "Beautiful Bird" for the film.

The manga centers on Tamaki Tsuru, who was on sports teams throughout her entire school life until high school, but is instead seeking an active romantic life once she enters college. However, a turn of events puts her on the path to joining her university's glider club at college.

The manga ran in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine from April 2014 to November 2017, and Shichosha published five compiled book volumes for the manga (the manga's fifth volume mentions that only the "first part" of the story has concluded). Ozawa launched a prequel manga titled Blue Thermal : First Flight on the LINE Manga app on November 20.

The manga previously inspired a 12-minute virtual reality film titled Blue Thermal VR -Hajimari no Sora- that debuted in July 2018.