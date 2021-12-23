Rock Band Luna Sea's Vocalist to Undergo Vocal Cord Surgery

The official website for Japanese rock band Luna Sea announced on Thursday that their vocalist Ryuichi Kawamura will undergo surgery to remove varicose veins (microvascular lesions) in his vocal cords. Due to an unprecedented poor throat condition, he plans to have surgery following the " LUNA SEA 30th Anniversary Tour 20202021 -CROSS THE UNIVERSE-" tour.

Luna Sea will hold the National Tour Grand Final event on January 8-9 and the Saitama Super Arena performance on January 31-February 1.

The band's drummer Shinya had tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in December 2020.

The five-member rock band formed in 1989. LUNA SEA have performed theme songs for Endride and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin: Advent of the Red Comet .

Source: Luna Sea via Hachima Kikо̄