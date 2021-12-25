CUE! Anime's 6th Promo Video Previews Opening Theme Song

New key visual also revealed before show's January 7 premiere

The official YouTube channel for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's CUE! voice actress-training smartphone game began streaming the show's sixth promotional video on Friday. The video previews the opening theme song "Start Line" by the group AiRBLUE. AiRBLUE also performs the ending theme song "Hajimari no Kane no Ne ga Narihibiku Sora" (The Sky Where the Bell's First Chime Echoes).

The anime's staff also revealed a new key visual.

The anime will premiere on January 7 in the late-night Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and other channels.

The anime stars:

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata is supervising the series scripts, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters based on Shiso 's original designs. Rie Nishimura is the sub-character designer. Ryosuke Nakanishi ( High School DxD , Kuroko's Basketball ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon and APDREAM .

In the game, the player takes on the role of a manager of 16 aspiring voice actresses at a small voice-acting agency. Liber launched the game on iOS and Android devices in October 2019. The game temporarily ended service on April 30 so the staff can "put forth every effort to improve the game."