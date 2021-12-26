Black Rock Shooter Fragment Game to Launch on iOS, Android Next Fall

A website and Twitter account opened on Sunday to announce that a Black Rock Shooter Fragment game will launch on iOS and Android devices next fall. G2 Studios is developing the title, and Good Smile Company is publishing it. The original story take place in "another world" from the upcoming television anime.

Ichiro Sakaki ( Scrapped Princess , Outbreak Company , Chaika the Coffin Princess ) is writing the main scenario and setting, and huke ( Steins;Gate ) is credited with design supervision. Rui Tomono drew the teaser visual, while Hiroto Sugawara designed the logo.

The Black Rock Shooter franchise began with an illustration by huke of the eponymous character, which he posted on pixiv on December 26, 2007. The illustration inspired a song of the same title by supercell using the Hatsune Miku Vocaloid, and later spawned a 2010 original video anime ( OVA ) and a 2012 television anime, as well as spinoff manga, games, and figures depicting the character.

Discotek Media released the 2012 television anime of Black Rock Shooter on Blu-ray Disc on July 27 earlier this year.

The new Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall television anime will launch next April, and The Walt Disney Company will stream Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall worldwide.