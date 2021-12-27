Transformers: Animated Character Designer, Art Director Derrick J. Wyatt Passes Away

Designer also worked on Teen Titans, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Ben 10: Omniverse

Freelance artist and colorist Josh Perez revealed on Sunday that character designer and artist Derrick J. Wyatt ( Derrick Wyatt ) passed away earlier in December.

Wyatt was the character designer, art director, and color designer for the American-produced Transformers: Animated television series, which aired from 2007 to 2009.

Wyatt also worked on shows such as Mucha Lucha , Teen Titans , Legion of Super Heroes , Ben 10: Omniverse , and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated .



Source: Josh Perez's Twitter account via TFW2005