Transformers: Animated Character Designer, Art Director Derrick J. Wyatt Passes Away
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Designer also worked on Teen Titans, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Ben 10: Omniverse
Freelance artist and colorist Josh Perez revealed on Sunday that character designer and artist Derrick J. Wyatt (Derrick Wyatt) passed away earlier in December.
Wyatt was the character designer, art director, and color designer for the American-produced Transformers: Animated television series, which aired from 2007 to 2009.
Wyatt also worked on shows such as Mucha Lucha, Teen Titans, Legion of Super Heroes, Ben 10: Omniverse, and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.