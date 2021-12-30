Love Live! Sunshine!!, Hatsune Miku Collaborate on Song, Animated Music Video

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project and the Vocaloid character Hatsune Miku are collaborating as part of the "We Are Challengers Project" which marks the sixth anniversary of Love Live! Sunshine!! The collaboration includes a new song and an animated music video. The announcement was made during the second day of " Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours Extra Love Live! ~Dreamy Concert 2021~" on Thursday.

In addition, a Love Live! Sunshine!! Blu-ray Box with the project's two television anime seasons and film, plus an exclusive song on a bonus CD, will ship on March 29. Genjitsu no Johanne -Unpolarized Reflexion-, a manga series adaptation of the Genjitsu no Johanne -Sunshine in the Mirror~ illustration series, will launch in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine in February. The Aqours magazine, which will feature a different Aqours member in each issue, will launch on January 31. The project will publish its first lyric collection, Love Live! Sunshine!! Lyric Collection from Aqours ＆ Saint Snow. The " Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours 6th Love Live! ~Ku-Ru-Ku-Ru Rock 'n' Tour!" will go to the Vantelin Dome Nagoya on February 12 and 13, followed by Saitama's MetLife Dome on March 5 and March 6.

Sources: Mantan Web, Animate Times