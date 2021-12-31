News
Sword Art Online Designer Shingo Adachi Directs His 1st Anime, Lycoris Recoil
Shingo Adachi, the characer designer and chief animation director of Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!), is making his directorial debut with the 2022 original television anime Lycoris Recoil.
The new anime depicts the "absurd daily life" of the blonde girl Chisato Nishikigi and the brunette girl Takina Inoue. Chika Anzai is voicing Chisato, and Shion Wakayama is voicing Takina.
Imigimuru (This Art Club Has a Problem!) is designing the television anime, and A-1 Pictures is producing the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai (Nogizaka46, Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.
