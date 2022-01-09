News
Cat Food Studio, Yostar's Mahjong Soul Game Gets TV Anime in April

posted on by Egan Loo
Anime-Gataris' Kenshirō Morii helms comical take at Scooter Films

The live-streamed "Nijisanji Mahjong Cup" tournament announced on Sunday that a "comical" television anime adaptation of Cat Food Studio and Yostar's free-to-play mahjong game Mahjong Soul (Jong-Tama or Jan-Tama/majsoul) has been green-lit for April. Kenshirō Morii (Anime-Gataris, BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico, Grand Blues!) is directing the Jong-Tama Pong☆ anime at Scooter Films.

The Chinese game company Cat Food Studio developed the online mahjong game and launched it in China in 2018. Yostar debuted it in Japan as a web browser game in April 2019. It is also now available as an app on iOS and Android devices. The game is free-to-play, but players can update their avatar characters and accessories with random microtransactions.

Source: Mahjong Soul's Japanese Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

