Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo Manga Takes Break

This year's third issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine announced on Tuesday that Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo (The Case Files of 37-year-old Kindaichi) manga will go on a break, and it does not list when it will return. The magazine also revealed that the Kindaichi Case Files ( Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo ) series will have an announcement in the next issue on January 25.

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo (The Case Files of 37-year-old Kindaichi) manga in January 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on October 21.

Sato and Amagi launched a new manga in the Kindaichi Case Files series titled Yatagarasu-mura Satsujin Jiken (Yatagarasu Village Murder Case) on Tuesday. The series features Kindaichi as a high school student, as he was in the original series. The series is scheduled to run alongside the Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo manga.

The original Kindaichi Case Files manga centers around a high school boy named Hajime Kindaichi who usually seems dull — but when there is a case, he demonstrates remarkable deductive skills inherited from his famous detective grandfather. The original manga inspired other spinoff manga, anime movies, OVAs, and a television anime series. The Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo R manga also inspired two television anime series.

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo R ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2012. The manga ended in October 2017.

Sato launched a new manga spinoff titled Kinnyaichi Shonen no Jikenbo in Evening on Tuesday. The four-panel comedy manga stars the titular character turned into a cat.

Sato previously drew the Akechi Keibu no Jikenbo spinoff manga for the franchise . The manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in May 2014, and ended August 2018 with five volumes. The manga received a television anime special titled The File of Young Kindaichi Returns: The File of Inspector Akechi in December 2015.