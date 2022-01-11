Higanjima Spinoff Manga 'Kare, Kishijima' Ends in 4th Volume

Gag manga spinoff launched in October 2020

Tarō Sasebo's Kare, Kishijima (He is Kishijima) gag manga spinoff of Kōji Matsumoto 's Higanjima (Nirvana Island) manga ended in the fourth volume, which shipped on January 6.

Sasebo launched the manga on Kodansha 's Yanmaga Web and Comic Days websites in October 2020.

The Higanjima franchise includes three manga series, an anime series, two live-action films, and two live-action drama series. The second live-action film, Higanjima Deluxe, opened in Japan in October 2016.

The story of the original manga follows a man named Akira, who is in the midst of the final battle between the human race and vampires. He only has 47 days until Japan is turned into an island of vampires.

The 12-episode Higanjima X net anime premiered in October 2016 and ended in March 2017. Each episode tells a self-contained, stand-alone story, adapting key scenes and dialogue from the manga while adding some original elements. Each episode has only one voice cast member, who voices all of that episode's character roles. The voice cast changed every three episodes. The anime received a "special chapter" in 2018.

Source: Kare, Kishijima volume 4