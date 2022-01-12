Shiroichi Amaui's 'Sekai o Sukutta Eiyū o Sodateta Yogensha wa, Bо̄kensha ni Nattemo Sekaijū no Deshi kara Shitawaretemasu' Story Gets Manga

Sequel manga launches in spring

Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site revealed on Tuesday that Shiroichi Amaui 's Sekai o Sukutta Eiyū o Sodateta Yogensha wa, Bо̄kensha ni Nattemo Sekaijū no Deshi kara Shitawaretemasu (The Strongest Prophet Who Raised the Hero Who Saved the World is Admired By His Apprentices Around The World Even As An Adventurer) story is getting a manga by Takahiro Azumi this spring.

The story is a sequel to Amaui's 100-nin no Eiyū o Sodateta Saikyou Yogensha wa, Bо̄kensha ni Nattemo Sekaijū no Deshi kara Shitawaretemasu (The Strongest Prophet Who Raised 100 Heroes Who Saved the World is Admired By His Apprentices Around The World Even As An Adventurer), which launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2018. Hana Amano launched a manga adaptation in 2019.

Amaui and Daifuku Ikura will launch a new manga titled Tsuyosugite Yūsha Party o Sotsugyō Shita Saikyō Kenshi, Mahō Gakuen demo Aisareru (The Strongest Swordsman Who Moved on From the Hero's Party Due to Being Too Strong is Well-Loved Even at a Magic Academy). The manga will launch on the site on January 26.

Amaui previously wrote the The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! ( Jishō! Heibon Mazoku no Eiyū Life - B-kyū Mazoku nanoni Cheat Dungeon o Tsukutte Shimatta Kekka ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from 2016 to 2018. Kodansha published the novels in print with four volumes, and illustrations by Tamagonokimi . Konekoneko is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels, and Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga adaptation in English. Kodansha Comics published the manga's seventh volume digitally on Tuesday.

Source: Yawaraka Spirits