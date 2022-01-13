Love After World Domination Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de ( Love After World Domination ) manga unveiled a full promotional video and second key visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Koi wa Explosion (feat. Tamura Yukari)" (Love Is an Explosion) by Masayoshi Ōishi and Yukari Tamura , and also reveals the anime's April premiere date.

The anime will premiere on BS Asahi , AT-X , TV Aichi , and Tokyo MX in April. Funimation will stream the series as it airs.

There will be an advance screening of the first three episodes on Saturday, limited to followers of the anime's official Twitter account. The preview will be held in Tokyo, with the location disclosed to participants only. A clear file will also be offered as a benefit to participants.

The show's previously announced cast includes:

Kazuya Iwata ( Cute Executive Officer ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Satoru Sugizawa ( Cute Executive Officer ) is in charge of the series scripts. Akemi Kobayashi ( Air movie, Chi's Sweet Home , Prétear ) is designing the characters. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound, and Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music. Pony Canyon and App Dream are producing the music, and Dream Shift is producing the overall project.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in October 2021 digitally, and it describes the story:

There are two sides to every coin...light vs. dark, good vs. evil, love vs. hate. Sometimes the line between the two grows thin...and it's so, so easy to cross. So it's no surprise that Fudo Aikawa, A.K.A. Red Gelato of the Gelato Five and hero to all people, just may have happened to fall for the villainess and member of the shadow organization Gekko, Desumi Magahara! But when opposites like these attract, there's more than a few obstacles to their love...! What's a pair like this to do?

Noda and Wakamatsu ( Ningyohime no Gomen ne Gohan ) launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2019.