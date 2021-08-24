Funimation Licenses Love After World Domination Anime for Next Year

Funimation announced on Monday that it has licensed the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de ( Love After World Domination ) manga. The anime will premiere next year. Funimation is streaming an English-subtitled video for the anime.

In the public eye, the leaders of the heroic Gelato 5 and the villainous organization Gecko are sworn enemies. In reality? They're pursuing a forbidden romance. 💖



Love After World Domination heads to Funimation next year!



The main cast members are:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fudō Aikawa/Red Gelato

as Fudō Aikawa/Red Gelato Ikumi Hasegawa as Desumi Magahara/Queen of Death

Fumihiko Tachiki as Narrator

Kazuya Iwata ( Cute Executive Officer ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Satoru Sugizawa ( Cute Executive Officer ) is in charge of the series scripts. Akemi Kobayashi ( Air movie, Chi's Sweet Home , Prétear ) is designing the characters. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound, and Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music. Pony Canyon and App Dream are producing the music, and Dream Shift is producing the overall project.

The romantic comedy manga explores the relationship between Fudō Aikawa, the leader of the Gelato 5 hero squadron whose aim is bring about world peace, and Desumi Magahara, the warrior leader of the Gecko secret organization whose aim is world domination.

Noda and Wakamatsu ( Ningyohime no Gomen ne Gohan ) launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third volume on April 8.

