Vampire Visual Kei Anime Visual Prison Gets Stage Play in April

The official website for Visual Prison , the original television anime from Uta no Prince Sama and Symphogear series creator Noriyasu Agematsu and Aniplex 's A-1 Pictures , revealed on Friday that the anime is inspiring a stage play. ENGI Visual Prison -Gasse Kyōen- ( Visual Prison Stage Play: Lunar Feast) will first have a preview performance at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo on April 8, before beginning its April 9-17 run in the same venue.

Sayaka Asai is both directing and scripting the play, with Elements Garden composing the music. The cast includes Kaori Masaki as Ange Yuki and Yoshihide Sasaki as Guiltia Brion.

Aniplex describes the franchise as portraying visual kei musicians as vampires. The visual kei genre is a subgenre of Japanese rock characterized by elaborate visual presentations, gothic aesthetics, balladic melody writing, and musicians who present androgynously. In the anime's story, vampires perform visual kei music, and gather together in Harajuku in an event known as " Visual Prison " under a red moon once a year, performing visual kei songs to entrance an audience and offer the best song to the red moon above.

The story begins when Ange Yuki, a lonely boy with no family, travels to Harajuku to see his favorite artist, and there sees an intense musical battle between the bands Eclipse and Lost Eden, their energetic performance striking a pain through his heart.

The anime premeired in October 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.