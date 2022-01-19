News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 16-22
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tower of God, Assault Lily Bouquet anime; Record of Ragnarok, Succubus and Hitman manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Akira 4K HDR/2K BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 18
Assault Lily Bouquet BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 18
Doomed Megalopolis DVD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|January 18
Grenadier BD
|Media Blasters
|US$39.99
|January 18
Grenadier DVD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|January 18
Taishō Baseball Girls. BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|January 18
Tower of God Season 1 BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|January 18
Very Private Lesson DVD (adult)
|Media Blasters
|US$14.99
|January 18
Whore to the Core 3 DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|January 18
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
10 Dance Graphic Novel (GN) 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 18
APOSIMZ GN 8
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 18
Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 18
BEASTARS GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 18
Bloom Into You Anthology GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 18
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
Boys Run the Riot GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 18
Carole and Tuesday GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
Desire Pandora GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 18
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 18
Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 18
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
Love Me for Who I Am GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
Monster Guild The Dark Lord's (No Good) Comeback! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
Murciélago! GN 18
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
No Matter What You Say Furi-san is Scary! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
No. 5 GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|January 18
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
Overlord GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon GN
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 18
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 18
Species Domain GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
Slow Life In Another World (I Wish!) GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 18
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 5 (hardcover)
|Square Enix Manga
|US$19.99
|January 18
Steins;Gate 0 Omnibus GN 3
|Udon Entertainment
|US$24.99
|January 18
Succubus and Hitman GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 18
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
Toppu GP GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 18
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
Ultraman GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 18
Val x Love GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
The Way of the Househusband GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 18
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 18
Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 18
APOSIMZ GN 8
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|January 18
Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 18
BEASTARS GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 18
Bloom Into You Anthology GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
Carole and Tuesday GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 18
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 18
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
The Lines that Define Me GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 18
Love Me for Who I Am GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
Monster Guild The Dark Lord's (No Good) Comeback! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
My Darling Next Door GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 18
No. 5 GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|January 18
Overlord GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon GN
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 18
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
Saint Young Men GN 15
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 18
Slasher Maidens GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
Species Domain GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
Slow Life In Another World (I Wish!) GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
Succubus and Hitman GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
Toppu GP GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 18
Ultraman GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 18
The Way of the Househusband GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 18
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 18
Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 18
Yozakura Quartet GN 28
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 18
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 18
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 18
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 18
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 18
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 18
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 18
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 18
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 14
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 18
My Happy Marriage Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 18
Reborn as a Space Mercenary I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 18
Sabikui Bisco Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 18
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 18
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 18
You Call That Service? Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 20
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 17
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 18
Can Someone Please Explain What's Going On?! Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 17
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 18
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 21
The Great Cleric Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 20
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 15
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 17
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 18
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 18
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 18
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 18
My Happy Marriage Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 18
Sabikui Bisco Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|January 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 18
Slayers Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 20
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 18
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 21
You Call That Service? Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Yu Gi Oh! Master Duel PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Konami
|US$0.00
|January 19