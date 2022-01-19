News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 16-22

Tower of God, Assault Lily Bouquet anime; Record of Ragnarok, Succubus and Hitman manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akira 4K HDR/2K BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 January 18
Assault Lily Bouquet BDCite Funimation US$64.98 January 18
Doomed Megalopolis DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$19.99 January 18
Grenadier BDPlease Media Blasters US$39.99 January 18
Grenadier DVDPlease Media Blasters US$19.99 January 18
Taishō Baseball Girls. BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 January 18
Tower of God Season 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 January 18
Very Private Lesson DVD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$14.99 January 18
Whore to the Core 3 DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.95 January 18

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
10 Dance Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 18
APOSIMZ GN 8Cite Vertical US$12.95 January 18
Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 January 18
BEASTARS GN 16Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 18
Bloom Into You Anthology GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 18
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
Boys Run the Riot GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 18
Carole and Tuesday GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
Desire Pandora GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 18
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 12Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 18
Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 January 18
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
Love Me for Who I Am GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
Monster Guild The Dark Lord's (No Good) Comeback! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
Murciélago! GN 18Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
No Matter What You Say Furi-san is Scary! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
No. 5 GN 3Please Viz Media US$22.99 January 18
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
Overlord GN 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon GNPlease Viz Media US$10.99 January 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 18
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 18
Species Domain GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
Slow Life In Another World (I Wish!) GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 18
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 5 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$19.99 January 18
Steins;Gate 0 Omnibus GN 3Please Udon Entertainment US$24.99 January 18
Succubus and Hitman GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 18
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
Toppu GP GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 18
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
Ultraman GN 16Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 18
Val x Love GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18
The Way of the Househusband GN 7Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 18
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 18
Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 18
APOSIMZ GN 8Cite Vertical US$7.99 January 18
Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 January 18
BEASTARS GN 16Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 18
Bloom Into You Anthology GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
Carole and Tuesday GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 12Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 18
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 18
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
The Lines that Define Me GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 18
Love Me for Who I Am GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
Monster Guild The Dark Lord's (No Good) Comeback! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
My Darling Next Door GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 18
No. 5 GN 3Please Viz Media US$13.99 January 18
Overlord GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 January 18
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
Saint Young Men GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 18
Slasher Maidens GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
Species Domain GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
Slow Life In Another World (I Wish!) GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
Succubus and Hitman GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
Toppu GP GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 18
Ultraman GN 16Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 18
The Way of the Househusband GN 7Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 18
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 18
Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 18
Yozakura Quartet GN 28Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 18
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$14.99 January 18
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 January 18
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 18
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 18Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 18
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 11Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 18
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 12Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 18
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 18
My Happy Marriage Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 18
Reborn as a Space Mercenary I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 18
Sabikui Bisco Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 9Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 18
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 13Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 18
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 18
You Call That Service? Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 20
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 12Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 17
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 January 18
Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 17
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 18
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 21
The Great Cleric Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 20
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 17
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 18Please Yen Press US$7.99 January 18
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 18
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 12Please Yen Press US$7.99 January 18
My Happy Marriage Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 18
Sabikui Bisco Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$8.99 January 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 9Please Yen Press US$7.99 January 18
Slayers Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 20
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 13Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 18
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 21
You Call That Service? Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Yu Gi Oh! Master Duel PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PCPlease Konami US$0.00 January 19

