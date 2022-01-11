News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 9-15

posted on by Alex Mateo
Pokémon - Journeys, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin anime; Daily Report About My Witch Senpai, Lovesick Ellie manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A3! Season Autumn & Winter BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 January 11
Ane Log BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$29.99 January 11
El Hazard The Alternative World Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork Nozomi Entertainment US$39.99 January 11
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate Premium Box Set BD/DVDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$179.98 January 11
Heaven's Lost Property Final - The Movie: Eternally My Master BDPlease Funimation US$24.98 January 11
Pokémon - Journeys DVDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 January 11
Strike Witches: Road to Berlin BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 January 11
Vampire Hunter D OVA BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 January 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 11
Bad Boys, Happy Home GN 3Cite Viz Media US$12.99 January 11
By the Grace of the Gods GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$10.99 January 11
Case Closed GN 81Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 11
The Crater GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$29.95 January 11
Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 11
The Dragon Knight's Beloved GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 11
Farming Life in Another World GN 4Please One Peace US$11.95 January 11
Fly Me to the Moon GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 11
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 11
Gantz Omnibus GN 8Please Dark Horse US$24.99 January 12
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$19.99 January 11
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 11
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 11
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 11
Lovesick Ellie GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
MAO GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 11
Marginal Operation GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 11
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 11
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 2Please One Peace US$12.95 January 11
The New Gate GN 8Please One Peace US$11.95 January 15
Persona 5 GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 11
Pokémon Adventures XY GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 11
Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 12Please Viz Media US$4.99 January 11
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 11
Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 11
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 11
A Sign of Affection GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 11
Sweat and Soap GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 11
Tittty Parade GN (adult)Please FAKKU US$19.99 January 11
The World's Greatest First Love GN 15Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 11

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$13.99 January 11
Case Closed GN 81Cite Viz Media US$6.99 January 11
Cells at Work! White Brigade GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
Fly Me to the Moon GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 11
Flying Witch GN 10Please Vertical US$7.99 January 11
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 11
The Girl I Want is So Handsome! GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 January 11
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
I Was Reincarnated with OP Invincibility, so I'll Beat 'em Up My Way as an Action-Adventurer GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
It's That Reincarnated-as-a-Virus Story GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
MAO GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 11
MF Ghost GNs 1-10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each January 11
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
Persona 5 GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 11
Pokémon Adventures XY GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 11
Police in a Pod GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
Shaman King & a Garden GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
Shangri-La Frontier GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 11
Date A Live Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$14.99 January 11
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 11
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 11
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 11
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 11
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 11
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 7.5Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 11
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 11

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
Black Summoner Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 11
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$8.99 January 11
Chillin in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 14
Date A Live Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 11
I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 13
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 24Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 12
The Magician Who Rose From Failure Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 10
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 14
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 12
Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 10
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 11
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 7.5Please Yen Press US$7.99 January 11

