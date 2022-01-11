News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 9-15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Pokémon - Journeys, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin anime; Daily Report About My Witch Senpai, Lovesick Ellie manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A3! Season Autumn & Winter BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 11
|Ane Log BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.99
|January 11
|El Hazard The Alternative World Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$39.99
|January 11
|Food Wars! The Fourth Plate Premium Box Set BD/DVDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$179.98
|January 11
|Heaven's Lost Property Final - The Movie: Eternally My Master BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|January 11
|Pokémon - Journeys DVDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|January 11
|Strike Witches: Road to Berlin BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 11
|Vampire Hunter D OVA BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|January 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 11
|Bad Boys, Happy Home GN 3Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 11
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|January 11
|Case Closed GN 81Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 11
|The Crater GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$29.95
|January 11
|Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 11
|The Dragon Knight's Beloved GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 11
|Farming Life in Another World GN 4Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|January 11
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Gantz Omnibus GN 8Please
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|January 12
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|January 11
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 11
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 11
|Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 11
|Lovesick Ellie GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|MAO GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Marginal Operation GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 11
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 11
|Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 2Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|January 11
|The New Gate GN 8Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|January 15
|Persona 5 GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Pokémon Adventures XY GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$4.99
|January 11
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 11
|Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 11
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 11
|A Sign of Affection GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 11
|Sweat and Soap GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 11
|Tittty Parade GN (adult)Please
|FAKKU
|US$19.99
|January 11
|The World's Greatest First Love GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 11
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|January 11
|Case Closed GN 81Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 11
|Cells at Work! White Brigade GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 11
|Flying Witch GN 10Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|January 11
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 11
|The Girl I Want is So Handsome! GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 11
|The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|I Was Reincarnated with OP Invincibility, so I'll Beat 'em Up My Way as an Action-Adventurer GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|It's That Reincarnated-as-a-Virus Story GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|MAO GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 11
|MF Ghost GNs 1-10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|January 11
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|My Roomie Is a Dino GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Persona 5 GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 11
|Pokémon Adventures XY GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 11
|Police in a Pod GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|Shaman King & a Garden GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 11
|Date A Live Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 11
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 11
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 11
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 11
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 11
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 11
|Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 7.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 11
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 11
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|Black Summoner Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 11
|Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 7Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 11
|Chillin in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 14
|Date A Live Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 11
|I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 13
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 24Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 12
|The Magician Who Rose From Failure Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 10
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 14
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 12
|Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 10
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 11
|Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 7.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 11