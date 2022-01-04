News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 2-8

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 January 4
CANAAN BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 January 4
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 1 Classics BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$29.98 January 4
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 4
One Piece Season 11 Part 6 BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$44.98 January 4
Weathering With You 4K HDR/2K BDPlease GKIDS US$34.98 January 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 13Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 4
The Apothecary Diaries GN 4Cite Square Enix Manga US$10.99 January 4
Battle Angel Alita GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 4
Blue Giant GN 4Please Seven Seas US$19.99 January 4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 4
Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 3Please Udon Entertainment US$19.99 January 4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame GNPlease Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Dragon Ball Super GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Edens Zero GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 4
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 4
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 13Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 4
Into the Deepest Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 4
JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 4
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Kamen Rider GN (hardcover)Please Seven Seas US$32.99 January 4
Loner Life in Another World GN 4Please Kaiten Books US$12.99 January 4
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Magaimono: Super Magic Action Entertainment GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 4
Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 4
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
My Dad's the Queen of All VTubers?! GN 2Please Kaiten Books US$12.99 January 4
My Hero Academia Team-Up Missions GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 January 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Parallel Paradise GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 4
Ragna Crimson GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 4
Time Stop Hero GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 4
Twin Star Exorcists GN 24Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Undead Unluck GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 4
Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! GN 1Please Kaiten Books US$13.99 January 4
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 17Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
10 Dance GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
Blue Giant GN 7-8Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 January 4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
Dragon Ball Super GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 5
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
Into the Deepest Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
Kamen Rider GNPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 January 4
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
Magaimono: Super Magic Action Entertainment GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
My Darling, the Company GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
My Hero Academia Team-Up Missions GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
My Master Has No Tail GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
Princess Resurrection Nightmare GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
Time Stop Hero GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
Twin Star Exorcists GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4
Undead Unluck GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 4
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 4Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 January 4
Unnamed Memory Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 January 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 5
Black Summoner Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 11
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 January 4
Guide to the Perfect Otaku Girlfriend: Roomies and Romance Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 4
Hell Mode Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 4
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 5
Monster Tamer Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 4
Planet of the Orcs Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 6
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 6
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 7
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 3
Unnamed Memory Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 4

