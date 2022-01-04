North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 2-8

It was a close race for the #1 spot in the final user rankings of the Fall 2021 season. Find out where your favorites stand in the end! ― Our team of reviewers are following 28 anime series of the Fall 2021 season and readers are rating each episode as the reviews go up. So let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season. Keep in mind that these rankings are based o...