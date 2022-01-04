News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 2-8
posted on by Alex Mateo
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 4
|CANAAN BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|January 4
|The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 1 Classics BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|January 4
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 4
|One Piece Season 11 Part 6 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$44.98
|January 4
|Weathering With You 4K HDR/2K BDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$34.98
|January 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 4
|The Apothecary Diaries GN 4Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|January 4
|Battle Angel Alita GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 4
|Blue Giant GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|January 4
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 4
|Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 3Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99
|January 4
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Dragon Ball Super GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Edens Zero GN 14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 4
|The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 4
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 4
|Into the Deepest Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 4
|JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 4
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Kamen Rider GN (hardcover)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$32.99
|January 4
|Loner Life in Another World GN 4Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|January 4
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Magaimono: Super Magic Action Entertainment GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 4
|Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 4
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|My Dad's the Queen of All VTubers?! GN 2Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|January 4
|My Hero Academia Team-Up Missions GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|January 4
|My Love Mix-Up! GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Parallel Paradise GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 4
|Ragna Crimson GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 4
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|The Tale of the Outcasts GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 4
|Time Stop Hero GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 4
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Undead Unluck GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! GN 1Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$13.99
|January 4
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|10 Dance GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Blue Giant GN 7-8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 4
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Dragon Ball Super GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 5
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|Into the Deepest Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Kamen Rider GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 4
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 19Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Magaimono: Super Magic Action Entertainment GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|My Darling, the Company GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|My Hero Academia Team-Up Missions GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|My Love Mix-Up! GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|My Master Has No Tail GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|Princess Resurrection Nightmare GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 4
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|The Tale of the Outcasts GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Time Stop Hero GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Undead Unluck GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 4
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 4
|Unnamed Memory Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Black Summoner Novel 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 11
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 4
|Guide to the Perfect Otaku Girlfriend: Roomies and Romance Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Hell Mode Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 4
|I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 5
|Monster Tamer Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 4
|Planet of the Orcs Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 6
|The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 6
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 7
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 3
|Unnamed Memory Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 4
