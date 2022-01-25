News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 23-29

Kakegurui XX, Maesetsu! Opening Act anime; The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Spy Classroom manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Appleseed BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 January 25
Case Closed: Sunflowers of Inferno BDCite Discotek Media US$29.95 January 25
Kakegurui XX BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 25
KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple Season 2 BDPlease Discotek Media US$59.95 January 25
Love Stage!! BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 January 25
Maesetsu! Opening Act BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 January 25
Ninja Robots Tobikage BDPlease Discotek Media US$79.95 January 25
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 Steelbook BDPlease Funimation US$59.98 January 25
Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 January 25

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
CITY GN 13Cite Vertical US$12.95 January 25
Cocoon Entwined GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 January 25
Compatibility GN 1 (adult)Please J18 US$34.99 January 26
Compatibility Prologue GN (adult)Please J18 US$24.99 January 26
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
Double GN 1Please Tokyopop US$12.99 January 25
The Fox and Little Tanuki GN 4Please Tokyopop US$12.99 January 25
Gal Gohan GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 25
The Girl I Want Is So Handsome! Omnibus GNPlease Seven Seas US$19.99 January 25
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 3 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 25
Harukana Receive GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 25
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
How I Charmed My Busty Classmate GN (adult)Please J18 US$14.99 January 25
I Cannot Reach You GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
I'm the Hero, But the Demon Lord's Also Me GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 25
If I Could Reach You GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 25
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 3Please Dark Horse US$12.99 January 26
Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 25
Knight of the Ice GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 25
Konohana Kitan GN 10Please Tokyopop US$12.99 January 25
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
A Man and His Cat GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 25
One Piece GN Boxset 4Please Viz Media US$185.99 January 25
The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 GN BoxsetPlease Kodansha Comics US$76.93 January 25
Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 7 (hardcover)Please Kodansha Comics US$23.99 January 25
Say Cheese! GN 1 (adult)Please J18 US$24.99 January 26
Say Cheese! GN 2 (adult)Please J18 US$29.99 January 26
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Slasher Maidens GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
Spy Classroom GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 25
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 25
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 25
To Your Eternity GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 25
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 25
Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 4 (color)Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 January 25
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
Yowamushi Pedal GN 19Please Yen Press US$23.99 January 25
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agravity Boys GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 25
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 7Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 26
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Black Summoner GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 26
Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Cocoon Entwined GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 25
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 25
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 25
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 26
Harem Marriage GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Harukana Receive GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 25
I Cannot Reach You GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 25
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 25
Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 25
Me & Roboco GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 25
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 25
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 26
Record of Wortenia War GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 26
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Spy Classroom GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
Sweet Reincarnation GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 26
Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 25
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 25
Tesla Note GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 25
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
What I Love About You GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$9.99 January 25
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 25
Yowamushi Pedal GN 19Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 25
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25
Zatsuki: Make Me a Star GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 January 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 25
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 25
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 January 25
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 25
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 January 25
Spy Classroom Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 25
Tearmoon Empire Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 25
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 29
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 10Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 24
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 January 24
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 29
Spy Classroom Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 25

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 January 28

