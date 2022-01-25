News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 23-29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kakegurui XX, Maesetsu! Opening Act anime; The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Spy Classroom manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Appleseed BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|January 25
|Case Closed: Sunflowers of Inferno BDCite
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|January 25
|Kakegurui XX BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 25
|KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple Season 2 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|January 25
|Love Stage!! BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|January 25
|Maesetsu! Opening Act BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 25
|Ninja Robots Tobikage BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$79.95
|January 25
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 Steelbook BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$59.98
|January 25
|Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|January 25
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|CITY GN 13Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 25
|Cocoon Entwined GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 25
|Compatibility GN 1 (adult)Please
|J18
|US$34.99
|January 26
|Compatibility Prologue GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$24.99
|January 26
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Double GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 25
|The Fox and Little Tanuki GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Gal Gohan GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 25
|The Girl I Want Is So Handsome! Omnibus GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|January 25
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 3 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 25
|Harukana Receive GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 25
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|How I Charmed My Busty Classmate GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$14.99
|January 25
|I Cannot Reach You GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|I'm the Hero, But the Demon Lord's Also Me GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 25
|If I Could Reach You GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$12.99
|January 26
|Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Knight of the Ice GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Konohana Kitan GN 10Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 25
|The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|A Man and His Cat GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 25
|One Piece GN Boxset 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$185.99
|January 25
|The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 GN BoxsetPlease
|Kodansha Comics
|US$76.93
|January 25
|Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 7 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$23.99
|January 25
|Say Cheese! GN 1 (adult)Please
|J18
|US$24.99
|January 26
|Say Cheese! GN 2 (adult)Please
|J18
|US$29.99
|January 26
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Slasher Maidens GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Spy Classroom GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 25
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 25
|To Your Eternity GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Wave, Listen to Me! GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 4 (color)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|January 25
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|January 25
|Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agravity Boys GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 25
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 26
|Back When You Called Us Devils GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Black Summoner GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 26
|Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Cocoon Entwined GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 25
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 25
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 25
|Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 26
|Harem Marriage GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Harukana Receive GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 25
|I Cannot Reach You GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 25
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 25
|Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 25
|Me & Roboco GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 25
|Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 25
|ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 26
|Record of Wortenia War GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 26
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Spy Classroom GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Sweet Reincarnation GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 26
|Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 25
|Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 25
|Tesla Note GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 25
|Wave, Listen to Me! GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|What I Love About You GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$9.99
|January 25
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 25
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 25
|Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
|Zatsuki: Make Me a Star GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|January 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 25
|Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 25
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 25
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 25
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|January 25
|Spy Classroom Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 25
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 25
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk of Gluttony Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 29
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 10Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 24
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|January 24
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 29
|Spy Classroom Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 25
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|January 28