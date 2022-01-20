My Broken Mariko Manga Gets Live-Action Film This Fall

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Waka Hirako 's My Broken Mariko manga is inspiring a live-action film starring Mei Nagano (right in image below) as protagonist Shiino. The film will open this fall.

Yuki Tanada is directing the film after penning the script with Kōsuke Mukai.

Yen Press released the manga as a deluxe hardcover book in November 2020. The company describes the manga:

Shiino is an ill-tempered office assistant, but when her friend Mariko dies unexpectedly, she becomes determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. Portraying the soulful connection between girls, this is a striking story of sisterhood and romance.

Kadokawa published the josei manga's one compiled volume in Japan in January 2020. The 24th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards awarded the manga with its New Face Award in 2021.