Kiyoshi Hikawa to Put Enka Singing Career on Hold on December 31

The agency Nagara Production announced on Friday that enka singer Kiyoshi Hikawa will go on hiatus on December 31. The agency noted that Hikawa has been performing for 22 years, and now wishes to take some time to reflect and refresh. Hikawa has not decided how long the hiatus will be, but is still planning to go forward with this year's scheduled concert tours and June 3-July 4 solo stage performance run.

Hikawa released the debut single "Hakone Hachiri no Hanjirō" on February 2, 2000. The artist performed the second opening theme song "Genkai Toppa × Survivor" for the Dragon Ball Super anime and the titular opening theme song and third ending theme song "Mienkeredo orunda yo" for the 2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō television anime. Hikawa will release the new single "Gunjō no Ito" (Ultramarine Thread) on February 1.

Sources: Nagara Production, Music Natalie via Hachima Kikō