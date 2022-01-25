Fūta Kimura Launches Manga With Planned Net Anime Adaptation

The February issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine published the first chapter of Fūta Kimura 's new manga titled Unmei no Makimodo Shi - All Great Achievements Require Time (Destiny Rewinders) on January 15. The first chapter has 53 pages. In addition, the manga will have a net anime adaptation on YouTube that will debut this spring.

The manga's story centers on Chrono, a boy whose right eye is imbued with the "Rewinder," a power to rewind time. He belongs to a special time police unit that thwarts dark destinies by going back in time and changing history. The story puts Chrono on various types of missions, including romance, sports, and defeating terrorist attacks.