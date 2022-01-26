Crunchyroll Streams The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Anime

English-subbed trailer streamed for April anime

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the anime adaptation of Myōjin Katō 's The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody ( Shijō Saikyō no Daimaō, Murabito A ni Tensei Suru ) novels in April for the spring 2022 anime season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The anime will premiere in April.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is directing the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Takayuki Noguchi ( Higehiro , Cinderella Nine ) is adapting Sao Mizuno 's character designs for animation.

Yūshi Ibe ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm ) is the assistant director. Michiko Yokote ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , ReLIFE ) is handling series composition. Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Interspecies Reviewers ) is handling sub-character design. Mahiru Shinya ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal ) and Azusa Gasai ( The Slime Diaries ) are in charge of design works. Yūya Yoshiyama is the art director. Hiroshi Yoshikawa ( Aria the Animation ) is handling the art setting. Haruko Nobori is in charge of color design. Atsushi Satō ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is the cinematographer. Makoto Endo ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) is the 3D director. Yūji Kondо̄ ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld ) is the editor. Takeshi Nakatsuka ( Brothers Conflict ) is composing the music at Lantis . Noriyoshi Konuma is the sound director.

Ayaka Ohashi will perform the opening theme song "Be My Friend!!!"

Yen Press is publishing the "school heroic fantasy" novel series in English, and it describes the story.

In his past life, he was known as Demon Lord Varvatos, an all-powerful magic user and ruler. But he was lonely after the loss of his friends and loved ones during his rise to power, so in his dying moments, Varvatos cast a reincarnation spell so that he'd get a second chance at just being a normal guy. At first it looks like that's going to work – he's reborn thousands of years later as villager Ard. Unfortunately for him, his memories are still intact and he's not aware just how much has been lost over the time he spent not existing, and it looks like that's going to cost him his normal life.

Katō launched the novel series in 2017 with illustrations by Sao Mizuno .

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)